HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at UBS Group

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the computer maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HPQ. Dbs Bank cut shares of HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on shares of HP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.79.

HP Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88. HP has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. HP had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 244.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 22.5% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 10.7% in the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 28.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,493 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 44.2% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 222,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 68,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

