Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on JAZZ. Zacks Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.14.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $124.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.34. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $95.49 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.72 and a 200-day moving average of $117.23.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.61) by ($2.64). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.30 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 436,973 shares in the company, valued at $47,031,403.99. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,720 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $610,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

