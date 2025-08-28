Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Shoulder Innovations (SI)

Shoulder Innovations (NYSE: SI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/26/2025 – Shoulder Innovations was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating.

8/25/2025 – Shoulder Innovations is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2025 – Shoulder Innovations is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2025 – Shoulder Innovations is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2025 – Shoulder Innovations is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2025 – Shoulder Innovations is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2025 – Shoulder Innovations was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating.

In related news, Director Geoffrey B. Pardo purchased 100,000 shares of Shoulder Innovations stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,380,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,707,230. This represents a 4.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lsv Associates Ii, Llc purchased 266,666 shares of Shoulder Innovations stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,885,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,277,040. This trade represents a 16.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 778,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,675,730. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company exclusively focused on transforming the shoulder surgical care market. We currently offer advanced implant systems for shoulder arthroplasty. These systems are a core element of our ecosystem, which we designed to improve core components of shoulder surgical care – preoperative planning, implant design and procedural efficiency – to benefit each stakeholder in the care chain.

