Trustco Bank Corp N Y Cuts Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Trustco Bank Corp N Y lowered its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 2.6% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $322.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $329.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.05.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. The trade was a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,191.50. The trade was a 82.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,219 shares of company stock worth $40,555,901. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

