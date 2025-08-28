Graney & King LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Graney & King LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,083,521,000 after acquiring an additional 923,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,432,000 after buying an additional 251,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,633,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,370,000 after acquiring an additional 288,514 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,589,000 after acquiring an additional 347,117 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $118.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.63. The stock has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

