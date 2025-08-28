Cummins Inc. $CMI Stock Holdings Lifted by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.83.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Luther E. Peters sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.19, for a total transaction of $1,887,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,038.67. This represents a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen H. Quintos sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $529,766.31. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,659.91. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,075 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 0.8%

CMI opened at $401.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.12. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $408.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.