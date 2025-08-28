Tema Etfs LLC Increases Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Tema Etfs LLC grew its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 145.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the quarter. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 950.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,495,128,000 after buying an additional 31,255,726 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 6,383.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,574,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,500,000 after buying an additional 13,365,317 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $792,161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,389,358,000 after buying an additional 8,364,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $604,344,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Summit Insights cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lam Research from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.30.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $103.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $131.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.65. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $108.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

