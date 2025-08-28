Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by Trustco Bank Corp N Y

Trustco Bank Corp N Y decreased its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,497 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Intel were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.17.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

