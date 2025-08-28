Graney & King LLC Purchases 58 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Graney & King LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Graney & King LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,781,000 after acquiring an additional 922,557 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,106.5% in the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 897,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,001,000 after acquiring an additional 882,811 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,324.3% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 845,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,133,000 after acquiring an additional 786,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,450,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,430,000 after acquiring an additional 502,776 shares in the last quarter.

IVE stock opened at $203.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.51. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

