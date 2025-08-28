Tortoise Investment Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,237,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,806,000 after purchasing an additional 773,953 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,260,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,809 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 38.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,846,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,484,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,923,000 after purchasing an additional 613,217 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $76.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average is $69.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $76.17.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.