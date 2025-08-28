Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. $UPST

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,743 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.50% of Upstart worth $21,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Upstart by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 23.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $69.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.17. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -870.00 and a beta of 2.39. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $96.43.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $257.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.35 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Upstart has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $823,469.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 297,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,207,892.48. The trade was a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 6,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $457,701.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 24,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,087.38. The trade was a 20.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,642 shares of company stock worth $12,556,962. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.54.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

