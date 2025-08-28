Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires 147,713 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,713 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 4.6% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $102,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of SPYV opened at $54.58 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.36.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

