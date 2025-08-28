Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after buying an additional 1,361,302 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $458,461,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,842,000 after purchasing an additional 828,835 shares during the period. Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,815,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.4% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 919,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,990,000 after purchasing an additional 463,025 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $461.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $465.63.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

