32,325 Shares in Ascendis Pharma A/S $ASND Purchased by Tri Locum Partners LP

Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,000. Ascendis Pharma A/S accounts for approximately 2.6% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tri Locum Partners LP owned about 0.05% of Ascendis Pharma A/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 332.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $193.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 0.41. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $111.09 and a 1 year high of $199.99.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $216.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ASND shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $212.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up from $243.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, August 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

