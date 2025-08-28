Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,056,154 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664,580 shares during the quarter. Lyft comprises about 0.4% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.73% of Lyft worth $36,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 19.9% during the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 910,733 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after buying an additional 151,300 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Lyft by 155.0% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 115,624 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 70,287 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 35.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 613,875 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 159,348 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Lyft by 68.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.26. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Activity at Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Lyft had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 28,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $449,442.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 850,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,478,649.80. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 540,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,167.16. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

