Huber Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Huber Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,251,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,105,000 after acquiring an additional 118,211 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $2,454,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $586.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.15. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $426.24 and a one year high of $600.99.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.36 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $368,706.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,575.04. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $1,770,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,041.79. The trade was a 65.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,536 shares of company stock worth $8,306,857. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $542.00 price objective (down from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.85.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

