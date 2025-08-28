CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $16,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $495.00 price objective (up previously from $490.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.37.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $2,794,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 774,761 shares in the company, valued at $346,387,895.49. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,414 shares of company stock worth $96,794,738. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $422.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $463.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.49. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $242.25 and a 1-year high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

