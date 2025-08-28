Huber Capital Management LLC Acquires 288,959 Shares of New Fortress Energy LLC $NFE

Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,520,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,959 shares during the quarter. New Fortress Energy comprises 2.4% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Huber Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of New Fortress Energy worth $12,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 35.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 122,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 31,936 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $9,492,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 15.6% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research set a $8.50 target price on New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, June 30th. Compass Point initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. BTIG Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Zacks Research upgraded New Fortress Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. New Fortress Energy LLC has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $712.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

