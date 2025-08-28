Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,091,000 after acquiring an additional 191,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,579,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,448,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,837 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,396,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,158,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,991,000 after acquiring an additional 29,350 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $349.20 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $360.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $342.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total transaction of $160,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,934.18. This trade represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $179,796.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,726.41. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,368 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,129. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company set a $345.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.16.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

