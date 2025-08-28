Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Sold by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $40,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Main Street Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $303.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $122.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.79 and a 52 week high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. UBS Group decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

