Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC Sells 71 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $239.30 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $248.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The business had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

