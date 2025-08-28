Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 314.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,484,000 after buying an additional 11,156,382 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $620,415,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13,891.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,550,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,761,000 after buying an additional 2,532,070 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 422.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,706,000 after buying an additional 2,040,261 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,678,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,655,000 after buying an additional 2,005,863 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $296,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 160,110 shares in the company, valued at $18,977,838.30. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $3,318,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 114,168 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,333.04. This represents a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,339,230 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $113.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $77.23 and a one year high of $121.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.