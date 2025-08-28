Tingyi Cayman Islands (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Tingyi Cayman Islands Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Tingyi Cayman Islands Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54.

Tingyi Cayman Islands Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

