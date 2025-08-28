Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 111707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLO. Wall Street Zen lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 4.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 95.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowers Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 103.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 617.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 860.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

