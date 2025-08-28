SVB Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4,120.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 242.0% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $129.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.48 and its 200-day moving average is $105.89.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 7.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,334.02. This trade represents a 63.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,590.08. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,955 shares of company stock worth $26,477,307 over the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Melius upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

