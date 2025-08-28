KindlyMD (NASDAQ:NAKA) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of KindlyMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAKA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.17, but opened at $9.73. KindlyMD shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 60,636 shares changing hands.

KindlyMD Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 34.35.

Get KindlyMD alerts:

KindlyMD (NASDAQ:NAKA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. KindlyMD had a negative net margin of 244.00% and a negative return on equity of 131.09%.

About KindlyMD

Kindly MD, Inc (“KindlyMD” or “Kindly”) is a Utah company formed in 2019. KindlyMD is a healthcare data company, focused on holistic pain management and reducing the impact of the opioid epidemic. KindlyMD offers direct health care to patients integrating prescription medicine and behavioral health services to reduce opioid use in the chronic pain patient population.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KindlyMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KindlyMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.