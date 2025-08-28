Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the technology retailer on Thursday, October 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%.

Best Buy has a payout ratio of 56.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Best Buy to earn $6.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

Best Buy Stock Up 2.4%

BBY stock opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.67. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $103.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 46.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $53,195,212.95. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 196,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,495. This represents a 78.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 108.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 18,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Best Buy by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 431 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

