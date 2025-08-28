Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.22, but opened at $18.62. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 6,423,896 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Trump Media & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Up 1.1%

The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 4.68. The company has a current ratio of 132.60, a quick ratio of 132.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 2,922.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter.

Trump Media & Technology Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Eric Swider sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $181,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,439.49. This represents a 32.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 53.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $24,549,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 25,459 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

