Amphenol (NYSE:APH) CFO Craig Lampo Sells 40,076 Shares

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) CFO Craig Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $4,430,802.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,575.04. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of APH opened at $110.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $112.35. The stock has a market cap of $134.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price target on Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amphenol from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

