Head-To-Head Analysis: ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) versus Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC)

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) and Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ZTO Express (Cayman) and Armlogi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTO Express (Cayman) 0 1 3 1 3.00 Armlogi 0 0 0 0 0.00

ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus price target of $22.36, suggesting a potential upside of 20.31%. Given ZTO Express (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ZTO Express (Cayman) is more favorable than Armlogi.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

41.7% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.9% of Armlogi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

ZTO Express (Cayman) has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armlogi has a beta of 3.25, indicating that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ZTO Express (Cayman) and Armlogi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTO Express (Cayman) 18.83% 14.44% 9.72% Armlogi -5.31% -28.58% -5.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZTO Express (Cayman) and Armlogi”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZTO Express (Cayman) $6.07 billion 1.83 $1.21 billion $1.48 12.56 Armlogi $166.98 million 0.35 $7.44 million ($0.23) -6.00

ZTO Express (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than Armlogi. Armlogi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZTO Express (Cayman), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ZTO Express (Cayman) beats Armlogi on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Armlogi

Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.

