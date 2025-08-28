LZ Technology (NASDAQ:LZMH) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

LZ Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:LZMH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.59. LZ Technology shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 97,295 shares trading hands.

LZ Technology Stock Down 0.3%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LZ Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LZ Technology stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of LZ Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:LZMH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

LZ Technology Company Profile

As a holding company with no material operations of its own, LZ Technology conducts its operations through its operating entities formed in the PRC, primarily Lianzhang Portal and its subsidiaries. For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, the Company had a total of 247 and 255 customers, respectively, who entered into contracts with the Company to purchase the Company’s products and services.

