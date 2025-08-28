Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Hormel Foods updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.380-0.400 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 1.430-1.450 EPS.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.9%

HRL stock opened at $29.02 on Thursday. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRL. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at about $341,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.