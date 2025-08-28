Financial Comparison: Decent (NASDAQ:DXST) and GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

Decent (NASDAQ:DXST – Get Free Report) and GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Decent and GFL Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Decent alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decent N/A N/A N/A GFL Environmental 48.53% 3.71% 1.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.7% of GFL Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of GFL Environmental shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decent 0 0 0 0 0.00 GFL Environmental 0 1 8 2 3.09

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Decent and GFL Environmental, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

GFL Environmental has a consensus target price of $57.86, suggesting a potential upside of 16.98%. Given GFL Environmental’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GFL Environmental is more favorable than Decent.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Decent and GFL Environmental”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decent $11.54 million 1.69 $2.10 million N/A N/A GFL Environmental $5.62 billion 3.20 -$527.43 million $6.35 7.79

Decent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GFL Environmental.

Summary

GFL Environmental beats Decent on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Decent

(Get Free Report)

Decent Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of wastewater treatment by cleansing the industrial wastewater, ecological river restoration, and river ecosystem management. Its products and services include river water quality management and microbial products for water quality enhancement and pollutant cleansing purposes. The company was founded by Ding Xin Sun on January 6, 2022 and is headquartered in Yantai, China.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc. offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Decent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.