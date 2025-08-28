Critical Analysis: INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE) vs. Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scully Royalty and INNOVATE”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty $35.30 million 2.22 -$15.02 million N/A N/A INNOVATE $1.11 billion 0.06 -$34.60 million ($6.03) -0.86

Scully Royalty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than INNOVATE.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty N/A N/A N/A INNOVATE -7.63% N/A -8.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.0% of Scully Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of INNOVATE shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Scully Royalty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.5% of INNOVATE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Scully Royalty has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INNOVATE has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Scully Royalty beats INNOVATE on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. It also engages in manufacturing, and medical supplies and services industries. In addition, the company offers merchant banking and financial services to small and medium sized enterprises; operates projects in resources and services; and holds two industrial real estate parks. Scully Royalty Ltd. was formerly known as MFC Bancorp Ltd. and changed its name to Scully Royalty Ltd. in June 2019. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About INNOVATE

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. The Infrastructure segment provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services, such as fabrication and erection of structural steel and heavy steel plate services, and large-diameter water pipes and water storage tanks; fabrication of trusses and girders; and 3-D building information modeling and detailing for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants. This segment also offers solutions for digital engineering, modeling and detailing, construction, and heavy equipment installation and facility services including maintenance, repair, and installation; and manufactures pollution control scrubbers, tunnel liners, pressure vessels, strainers, filters, separators, and customized products. The Life Sciences segment develops products to treat early osteoarthritis of the knee; and aesthetic and medical technologies for the skin. The Spectrum segment operates over-the-air broadcasting stations across the United States; and Azteca America, a Spanish-language broadcast network. The company was formerly known as HC2 Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to INNOVATE Corp. in September 2021. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

