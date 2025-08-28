Comparing British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) & Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF)

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) and Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares British American Tobacco and Japan Tobacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets British American Tobacco N/A N/A N/A Japan Tobacco N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.2% of British American Tobacco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Japan Tobacco shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of British American Tobacco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio British American Tobacco $33.06 billion 3.49 $3.92 billion $4.87 11.50 Japan Tobacco N/A N/A N/A $225.55 0.14

This table compares British American Tobacco and Japan Tobacco”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

British American Tobacco has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Tobacco. Japan Tobacco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than British American Tobacco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

British American Tobacco pays an annual dividend of $3.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Japan Tobacco pays an annual dividend of $79.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 253.0%. British American Tobacco pays out 64.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Japan Tobacco pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Japan Tobacco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for British American Tobacco and Japan Tobacco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score British American Tobacco 1 0 4 0 2.60 Japan Tobacco 0 0 0 0 0.00

British American Tobacco currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 28.55%. Given British American Tobacco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe British American Tobacco is more favorable than Japan Tobacco.

Summary

British American Tobacco beats Japan Tobacco on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands. It also distributes its products to retail outlets. British American Tobacco p.l.c. was founded in 1902 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc., a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical Business, and Processed Food Business. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products. The company provides reduced-risk products, including infused tobacco capsules and heated tobacco sticks. In addition, it researches and develops, manufactures, and sells prescription drugs for the therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, kidney and metabolism, immunity/inflammation, and central nervous system. Further, the company provides frozen and room-temperature products, such as frozen udon noodles, packed rice, and frozen okonomiyaki; bakery products; and seasonings, including yeast extracts, assembled, kelp and bonito extracts, and oyster sauces. It offers its products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands. Japan Tobacco Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

