LTS One Management LP Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

LTS One Management LP bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,825,000. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 3.2% of LTS One Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $2,011,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 25.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 0.3%

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $367.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $308.84 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.28.

Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $296.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares in the company, valued at $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

