2,955 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Acquired by Lansdowne Partners UK LLP

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Alibaba Group comprises 0.1% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,293,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,215,000 after buying an additional 785,494 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,074,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,948,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Arete Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.67.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.5%

BABA opened at $122.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $79.21 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The company has a market capitalization of $291.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

