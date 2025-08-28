SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $312.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $228.52 and a 12-month high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

