Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 15,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $207.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $29.65.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.