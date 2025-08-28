Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,250 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in American Tower were worth $82,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Shum Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 3.5% in the first quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 126.0% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 97,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 54,360 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in American Tower by 13.3% in the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 231,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Georgetown University raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Georgetown University now owns 45,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 25,651 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $203.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.30 and a 200 day moving average of $212.86. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Tower from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.