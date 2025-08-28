Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 65 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Orion Investment Co bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $1,056,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $724.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.8%

ServiceNow stock opened at $888.82 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.94, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $947.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $926.80.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total value of $2,074,620.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total value of $1,501,473.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,614.32. This trade represents a 28.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,737 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

