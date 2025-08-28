Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Sells 37,208 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,406,767 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 37,208 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.8% of Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Walmart were worth $123,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $5,800,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 13,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 41.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 296,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,068,000 after buying an additional 86,299 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $96.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total value of $380,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,060,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,997,734.20. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $1,855,781.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,412,398 shares in the company, valued at $421,737,000.84. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,966 shares of company stock valued at $9,858,673 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.59.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

