Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 239.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,012 shares during the quarter. Rubrik makes up about 1.2% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter worth $85,331,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rubrik by 53.4% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Rubrik by 2,899.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 313,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,508,000 after purchasing an additional 303,305 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 667,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,610,000 after buying an additional 418,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Rubrik Stock Performance

NYSE:RBRK opened at $87.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 0.45. Rubrik, Inc. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $103.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $278.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.020–0.960 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at -0.350–0.330 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Rubrik from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Rubrik from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rubrik presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on RBRK

Insider Buying and Selling at Rubrik

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $63,763,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 454,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540,225.12. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,045,047 shares of company stock valued at $95,920,989. Corporate insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik Profile

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.