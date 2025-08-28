ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Sold by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,496,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,522,335,000 after purchasing an additional 297,734 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 87,501.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,291 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,654,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,433,000 after acquiring an additional 87,876 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,343,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,752,000 after acquiring an additional 109,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,817,535,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,762 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,526,684.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,594,950.60. This trade represents a 12.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,353,394.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,744.15. The trade was a 34.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,668 shares of company stock worth $14,373,737. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $888.82 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $184.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.94, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $947.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $926.80.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $950.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays set a $1,210.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. FBN Securities raised shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,115.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.