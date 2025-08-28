Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Has $32.84 Million Position in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lessened its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 147,584 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $32,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 475,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 118,884 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,064,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,745,000 after purchasing an additional 335,563 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 177,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 41,989 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 434.1% in the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 35,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 28,875 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $68,152.50. Following the sale, the director owned 31,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,695.50. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $390,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,292.80. The trade was a 14.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,680 shares of company stock worth $12,071,552 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $62.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.19. Tractor Supply Company has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group set a $70.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

