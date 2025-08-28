Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Buys 3,853 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $58,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 614.6% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $155.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.70 and a 12 month high of $200.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.