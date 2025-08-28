MYDA Advisors LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

MYDA Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $456.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $366.32 and a 12 month high of $457.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $443.45 and its 200 day moving average is $427.11.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

