TD Capital Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

TD Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $2,805,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $1,699,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $10,790,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on YUM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $164.00 target price on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 target price (down from $167.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, August 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $40,332.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $260,231.40. The trade was a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $296,121.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,154.90. This trade represents a 62.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,663. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $145.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

