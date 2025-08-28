Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Shares Sold by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,662,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,898,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,934 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,570,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,999,000 after purchasing an additional 181,835 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fortinet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,519,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $627,573,000 after buying an additional 49,238 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,990,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,953,000 after buying an additional 202,259 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 8.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,106,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,528,000 after buying an additional 389,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Fortinet from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 301,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $78.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.57. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

