Thomas Leonard Sells 415 Shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Stock

Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Leonard sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total value of $140,440.15. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,242.50. This represents a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

KAI opened at $337.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38. Kadant Inc has a one year low of $281.30 and a one year high of $429.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.37. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 10.34%.The business had revenue of $255.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kadant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Kadant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,019,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 249.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 160,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,175,000 after purchasing an additional 114,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,961,000 after acquiring an additional 114,310 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,528,000 after buying an additional 109,439 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 150,885.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 81,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,469,000 after purchasing an additional 81,478 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.00.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

